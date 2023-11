There are five games featuring a CUSA team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Liberty Lady Flames versus the Louisville Cardinals.

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Vermont Catamounts 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Liberty Lady Flames vs. Louisville Cardinals 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Maine Black Bears vs. Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Mexico State Aggies vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - UTSA Roadrunners at Sam Houston Bearkats 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

