The Chattanooga Mocs (7-4) visit the Austin Peay Governors (9-2) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Austin Peay owns the 44th-ranked defense this year (24.5 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking ninth-best with 35.3 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Chattanooga is accumulating 29.6 points per contest (32nd-ranked). It ranks 48th in the FCS defensively (24.7 points allowed per game).

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

Chattanooga Austin Peay 397.8 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.3 (9th) 357.9 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (98th) 139.1 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (63rd) 258.7 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.3 (7th) 1 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (77th) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has 2,672 passing yards, or 242.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.8% of his passes and has recorded 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 13.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has rushed 146 times for 631 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Ailym Ford has racked up 485 yards (on 119 carries) with four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes leads his squad with 941 receiving yards on 55 catches with four touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has 48 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 871 yards (79.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Sam Phillips has racked up 537 reciving yards (48.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 3,057 yards, completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 199 yards (18.1 ypg) on 113 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson has racked up 1,189 yards on 229 carries while finding the end zone eight times.

Tre Shackelford's team-leading 760 yards as a receiver have come on 50 receptions (out of 56 targets) with five touchdowns.

Trey Goodman has reeled in 32 passes while averaging 64.5 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Kam Thomas has been the target of 53 passes and compiled 50 grabs for 629 yards, an average of 57.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

