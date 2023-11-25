Saturday's contest features the Chattanooga Mocs (5-1) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) squaring off at Ocean Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-61 victory for heavily favored Chattanooga according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Mocs are coming off of a 64-54 win against Kent State in their last game on Friday.

Chattanooga vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Chattanooga vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 78, Northern Kentucky 61

Other SoCon Predictions

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

The Mocs took down the No. 152-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Austin Peay Governors, 57-52, on November 10, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Mocs are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Chattanooga has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (one).

Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 152) on November 10

64-54 over Kent State (No. 172) on November 24

70-45 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 318) on November 15

Chattanooga Leaders

Raven Thompson: 16.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

16.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Jada Guinn: 17.7 PTS, 54.3 FG%

17.7 PTS, 54.3 FG% Addie Porter: 6.3 PTS, 31 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

6.3 PTS, 31 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

5.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Hannah Kohn: 8.3 PTS, 60.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs are outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game with a +104 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.3 points per game (122nd in college basketball) and give up 54 per outing (45th in college basketball).

