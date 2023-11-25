In the game between the Austin Peay Governors and Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday, November 25 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Governors to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-13.7) 56.8 Austin Peay 35, Chattanooga 22

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Mocs games hit the over.

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record last year.

The Governors and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times last season.

Mocs vs. Governors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Austin Peay 35.3 24.5 39.4 17 31.8 30.7 Chattanooga 29.6 24.7 34.6 19 25.5 29.5

