The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) will play the Belmont Bruins (1-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Belmont Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Cade Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Even Brauns: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pennsylvania Rank Pennsylvania AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank 95th 75.0 Points Scored 76.5 62nd 237th 72.0 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd 43rd 34.4 Rebounds 30.1 270th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 9.6 14th 62nd 14.7 Assists 15.3 35th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 10.7 61st

