Saturday's contest between the Pennsylvania Quakers (4-2) and Belmont Bruins (2-3) squaring off at Palestra has a projected final score of 83-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Pennsylvania, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on November 25.

According to our computer prediction, Pennsylvania is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 155.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Palestra Line: Pennsylvania -3.5

Pennsylvania -3.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): Pennsylvania -160, Belmont +135

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Belmont vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 83, Belmont 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Pennsylvania

Pick ATS: Pennsylvania (-3.5)



Pennsylvania (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (155.5)



Pennsylvania is 2-3-0 against the spread, while Belmont's ATS record this season is 0-3-0. The Quakers are 3-2-0 and the Bruins are 2-1-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 160.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins are being outscored by 5.6 points per game, with a -28 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.0 points per game (67th in college basketball), and give up 87.6 per outing (356th in college basketball).

The 30.2 rebounds per game Belmont accumulates rank 294th in college basketball, 8.6 fewer than the 38.8 its opponents collect.

Belmont connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.4 on average.

Belmont has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (205th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (128th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.