The Chattanooga Mocs (7-4) visit the Austin Peay Governors (9-2) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Austin Peay sports the 44th-ranked defense this year (24.5 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking ninth-best with 35.3 points per game. Chattanooga is generating 29.6 points per game on offense this season (32nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 24.7 points per contest (48th-ranked) on defense.

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Austin Peay Chattanooga 438.3 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.8 (28th) 393.6 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.9 (72nd) 149.0 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.1 (72nd) 289.3 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.7 (24th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (49th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (68th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has been a dual threat for Austin Peay so far this season. He has 3,057 passing yards, completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 199 yards (18.1 ypg) on 113 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson has racked up 1,189 yards on 229 carries while finding the end zone eight times.

Tre Shackelford has hauled in 50 receptions for 760 yards (69.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Trey Goodman has grabbed 32 passes while averaging 64.5 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Kam Thomas' 50 grabs have turned into 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus leads Chattanooga with 2,672 yards on 187-of-298 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 146 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Gino Appleberry Jr., has carried the ball 146 times for 631 yards (57.4 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Ailym Ford has collected 485 yards (on 119 carries) with four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes has racked up 941 receiving yards on 55 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayin Whatley has totaled 871 receiving yards (79.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns on 48 receptions.

Sam Phillips' 60 targets have resulted in 52 catches for 537 yards and four touchdowns.

