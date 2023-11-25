Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the Austin Peay Governors and Chattanooga Mocs match up at 3:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Governors. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-13.7) 56.8 Austin Peay 35, Chattanooga 22

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Governors games went over the point total four out of 11 times last season.

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs went 5-6-0 ATS last year.

A total of seven of Mocs games last season hit the over.

Governors vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Austin Peay 35.3 24.5 39.4 17.0 31.8 30.7 Chattanooga 29.6 24.7 34.6 19.0 25.5 29.5

