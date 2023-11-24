The Week 13 college football slate includes nine games featuring ACC teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College

Week 13 ACC Results

Miami (FL) 45 Boston College 20

Pregame Favorite: Miami (FL) (-9.5)

Miami (FL) (-9.5) Pregame Total: 49

Miami (FL) Leaders

Passing: Tyler Van Dyke (23-for-36, 290 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Tyler Van Dyke (23-for-36, 290 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (11 ATT, 111 YDS, 2 TDs)

Henry Parrish Jr. (11 ATT, 111 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Xavier Restrepo (8 TAR, 6 REC, 117 YDS)

Boston College Leaders

Passing: Thomas Castellanos (15-for-25, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Thomas Castellanos (15-for-25, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Castellanos (19 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD)

Castellanos (19 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Dino Tomlin (4 TAR, 3 REC, 48 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Boston College Miami (FL) 294 Total Yards 532 151 Passing Yards 290 143 Rushing Yards 242 2 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 13 ACC Games

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 9 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)

Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

Favorite: Duke (-5)

Fubo Favorite: Duke (-5)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Syracuse Orange

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Syracuse (-2)

Virginia Tech Hokies at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)

No. 5 Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Favorite: Florida State (-6.5)

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-6.5)

Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SECN

Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ABC

Favorite: Georgia (-24.5)

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-24.5)

North Carolina Tar Heels at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

Favorite: North Carolina (-2.5)

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-2.5)

