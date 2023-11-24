Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) take the court against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under is set at 140.5 for the matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arizona State
|-1.5
|140.5
Commodores Betting Records & Stats
- Vanderbilt's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 140.5 points in four of five outings.
- Vanderbilt's matchups this season have a 144.6-point average over/under, 4.1 more points than this game's total.
- Vanderbilt is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Vanderbilt was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.
- The Commodores have played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Vanderbilt has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 140.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona State
|11
|34.4%
|71.1
|143
|68
|139.5
|137.8
|Vanderbilt
|19
|59.4%
|71.9
|143
|71.5
|139.5
|138.8
Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends
- The Commodores put up an average of 72.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 67.3 the Sun Devils allow.
- Vanderbilt is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 67.3 points.
Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona State
|14-18-0
|5-13
|15-17-0
|Vanderbilt
|18-14-0
|12-7
|20-12-0
Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona State
|Vanderbilt
|10-5
|Home Record
|14-6
|7-6
|Away Record
|5-6
|4-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-9-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-3-0
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.4
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
