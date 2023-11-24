Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) go up against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona State vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona State Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona State (-1.5)
|141.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Arizona State (-0.5)
|140.5
|-118
|-102
Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Vanderbilt put together an 18-14-0 ATS record last year.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year, the Commodores had an ATS record of 12-7.
- Arizona State compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Sun Devils games.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Vanderbilt ranks 73rd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+25000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 226th, a difference of 153 spots.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Vanderbilt has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
