The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) hit the court against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

Vanderbilt is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.

The Commodores are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 175th.

The Commodores' 72.6 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 67.3 the Sun Devils allow.

When it scores more than 67.3 points, Vanderbilt is 3-1.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Vanderbilt scored 2.2 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (73.4).

In 2022-23, the Commodores conceded 11.6 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than away (78.9).

Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt sunk more trifectas on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule