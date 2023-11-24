The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) hit the court against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN2

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • Vanderbilt is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Commodores are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 175th.
  • The Commodores' 72.6 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 67.3 the Sun Devils allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.3 points, Vanderbilt is 3-1.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Vanderbilt scored 2.2 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (73.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Commodores conceded 11.6 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than away (78.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt sunk more trifectas on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 UNC Greensboro W 74-70 Memorial Gymnasium
11/17/2023 Central Arkansas W 75-71 Memorial Gymnasium
11/23/2023 NC State L 84-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 Arizona State - Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Boston College - Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Alabama A&M - Memorial Gymnasium

