How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-2) hit the court against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Vanderbilt vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Winthrop vs Georgia (5:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Baylor vs Florida (5:30 PM ET | November 24)
- Alabama vs Ohio State (7:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Marshall vs Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 24)
- North Florida vs LSU (8:00 PM ET | November 24)
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- Vanderbilt is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Commodores are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 175th.
- The Commodores' 72.6 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 67.3 the Sun Devils allow.
- When it scores more than 67.3 points, Vanderbilt is 3-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Vanderbilt scored 2.2 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (73.4).
- In 2022-23, the Commodores conceded 11.6 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than away (78.9).
- Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt sunk more trifectas on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 74-70
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 75-71
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/23/2023
|NC State
|L 84-78
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.