The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Owls allow to opponents.

In games Texas A&M shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Owls are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 18th.

The Aggies score 12.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Owls give up (66.5).

Texas A&M has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Florida Atlantic had a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.

The Owls' 77.8 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Florida Atlantic went 19-0 last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Texas A&M posted 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than on the road (73.7).

Defensively the Aggies played better at home last year, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 away from home.

When playing at home, Texas A&M made the same number of threes per game as away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (33%).

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic scored more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9) last season.

The Owls conceded 64.2 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 on the road.

Florida Atlantic knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State W 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule