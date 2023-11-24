Tennessee State vs. Mercer November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Mercer Bears (1-1) face the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. This matchup will start at 12:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jr. Clay: 19.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adong Makuoi: 9.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Zion Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Mercer Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tennessee State vs. Mercer Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tennessee State Rank
|Tennessee State AVG
|Mercer AVG
|Mercer Rank
|34th
|78.1
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|311th
|75.0
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|82nd
|107th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
