The Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Mercer Bears (1-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tennessee State vs. Mercer matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee State vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee State Moneyline Mercer Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee State (-1.5) 142.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee State (-1.5) 141.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State vs. Mercer Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tennessee State compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Tigers and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 27 times last season.

Mercer won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

In Bears games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.