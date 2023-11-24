How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Mercer Bears (1-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 49.5% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bears are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 159th.
- The 77.6 points per game the Tigers put up are only 1.6 more points than the Bears allow (76).
- Tennessee State is 2-0 when scoring more than 76 points.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Tennessee State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 85.8 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 74.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 74.8.
- Looking at three-pointers, Tennessee State performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 9.3 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage in road games.
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Portland
|W 75-65
|Chiles Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 92-67
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/20/2023
|Midway
|W 87-70
|Gentry Complex
|11/24/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Gentry Complex
