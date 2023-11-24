The Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Mercer Bears (1-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Tennessee State Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 49.5% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

The Bears are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 159th.

The 77.6 points per game the Tigers put up are only 1.6 more points than the Bears allow (76).

Tennessee State is 2-0 when scoring more than 76 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Tennessee State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 85.8 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 74.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 74.8.

Looking at three-pointers, Tennessee State performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 9.3 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage in road games.

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule