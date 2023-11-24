Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Shelby County, Tennessee. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Houston High School at Brentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairley High School at Riverside Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwind High School at Page High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
