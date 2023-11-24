The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Seton Hall vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

TV: FOX

Seton Hall Stats Insights

This season, the Pirates have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.

In games Seton Hall shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Pirates are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 63rd.

The Pirates record 77.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 76 the Hawkeyes give up.

When Seton Hall totals more than 76 points, it is 2-0.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).

Iowa is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 53rd.

The Hawkeyes score 28.0 more points per game (89.4) than the Pirates give up to opponents (61.4).

When Iowa allows fewer than 77.2 points, it is 3-0.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Pirates were better in home games last season, surrendering 64.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 in road games.

At home, Seton Hall averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.1) than on the road (5.9). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in away games (32.2%).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.

The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Iowa drained fewer triples away (6.7 per game) than at home (10) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 Albany (NY) W 96-71 Prudential Center 11/18/2023 Wagner W 72-51 Prudential Center 11/23/2023 USC L 71-63 LionTree Arena 11/24/2023 Iowa - LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Northeastern - Prudential Center 12/5/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center

