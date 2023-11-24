The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Seton Hall vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX
Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • This season, the Pirates have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.
  • In games Seton Hall shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Pirates are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 63rd.
  • The Pirates record 77.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 76 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • When Seton Hall totals more than 76 points, it is 2-0.

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).
  • Iowa is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 53rd.
  • The Hawkeyes score 28.0 more points per game (89.4) than the Pirates give up to opponents (61.4).
  • When Iowa allows fewer than 77.2 points, it is 3-0.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Pirates were better in home games last season, surrendering 64.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 in road games.
  • At home, Seton Hall averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.1) than on the road (5.9). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in away games (32.2%).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
  • The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Iowa drained fewer triples away (6.7 per game) than at home (10) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Albany (NY) W 96-71 Prudential Center
11/18/2023 Wagner W 72-51 Prudential Center
11/23/2023 USC L 71-63 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Iowa - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Northeastern - Prudential Center
12/5/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton L 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State W 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma L 79-67 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Seton Hall - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

