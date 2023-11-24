The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O'Reilly, are in action Friday versus the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Does a bet on O'Reilly intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, O'Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 20:26 on the ice per game.

In six of 18 games this year O'Reilly has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 11 of 18 games this season, O'Reilly has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

O'Reilly has an assist in seven of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that O'Reilly goes over his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

O'Reilly has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 51 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

