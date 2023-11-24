Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Robertson County, Tennessee this week.
Robertson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
East Robertson High School at Alvin C. York Institute
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Jamestown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
