The Nashville Predators' (8-10) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Friday, November 24 game against the St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body
Cody Glass C Out Upper Body
Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed
Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Blues Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Arena: Enterprise Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Season Insights

  • With 56 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
  • Nashville has allowed 59 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 19th in the league.
  • They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

Blues Season Insights

  • St. Louis ranks 28th in the NHL with 52 goals scored (2.9 per game).
  • Its +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Blues (-110) Predators (-110) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.