The UIC Flames (3-1) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The point total in the matchup is set at 129.5.

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Middle Tennessee -2.5 129.5

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 129.5 points two times this season (in four games).

Middle Tennessee's outings this year have an average point total of 131.0, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Blue Raiders are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee has entered the game as favorites three times this season and won twice.

The Blue Raiders have a record of 2-1 when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Middle Tennessee.

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 129.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 129.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 19 65.5% 70.1 137.3 67.8 139.4 137.1 UIC 22 78.6% 67.2 137.3 71.6 139.4 138.5

Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends

The 70.0 points per game the Blue Raiders record are 6.2 more points than the Flames give up (63.8).

Middle Tennessee is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 7-5 17-12-0 UIC 15-13-0 8-12 15-13-0

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee UIC 12-2 Home Record 7-8 3-11 Away Record 3-11 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.1 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.