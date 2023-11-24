The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) face the UIC Flames (0-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Game Information

Middle Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

  • DeAndre Dishman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Teafale Lenard: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Camryn Weston: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Eli Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Elias King: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

UIC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jace Carter: 16.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Toby Okani: 11.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Trevante Anderson: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Filip: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Jackson: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UIC Rank UIC AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank
294th 67.2 Points Scored 70.1 210th
227th 71.6 Points Allowed 67.8 105th
335th 28.3 Rebounds 30.6 251st
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th
104th 8.0 3pt Made 6.9 229th
163rd 13.2 Assists 10.8 333rd
224th 12.3 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

