Friday's game features the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) and the UIC Flames (3-1) facing off at Baha Mar Convention Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 68-66 victory for Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 68, UIC 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-2.2)

Middle Tennessee (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 133.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Blue Raiders are outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game, with a +45 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.0 points per game (260th in college basketball) and allow 61.0 per outing (37th in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee averages 35.0 rebounds per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 30.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Middle Tennessee hits 2.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 5.8 (287th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 3.2.

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Blue Raiders commit 12.0 per game (176th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (173rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.