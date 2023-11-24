The UIC Flames (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. UIC matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline UIC Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-2.5) 129.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-2.5) 130.5 -154 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Betting Trends (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

A total of 17 Blue Raiders games last season hit the over.

UIC covered 15 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 15 of the Flames' games last year hit the over.

