How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UIC Flames (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Blue Raiders are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 34.8% the Flames allow to opponents.
- Middle Tennessee is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 34.8% from the field.
- The Blue Raiders are the 126th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames rank 101st.
- The Blue Raiders put up 70 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 63.8 the Flames allow.
- Middle Tennessee has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Middle Tennessee performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 72.2 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 76.1.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Middle Tennessee fared worse when playing at home last season, draining 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 per game with a 34.5% percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 66-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|Milligan
|W 88-62
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/21/2023
|UAB
|L 58-57
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|UIC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/5/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.