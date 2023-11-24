The UIC Flames (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 34.8% the Flames allow to opponents.

Middle Tennessee is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 34.8% from the field.

The Blue Raiders are the 126th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames rank 101st.

The Blue Raiders put up 70 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 63.8 the Flames allow.

Middle Tennessee has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Middle Tennessee performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 72.2 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 76.1.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Middle Tennessee fared worse when playing at home last season, draining 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 per game with a 34.5% percentage in road games.

