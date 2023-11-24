The Memphis Tigers (5-0) will play the Villanova Wildcats (5-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN.

Memphis vs. Villanova Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Memphis Players to Watch

David Jones: 18.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 11.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Caleb Mills: 8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordan Brown: 8.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

Memphis vs. Villanova Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG Villanova AVG Villanova Rank 67th 82.2 Points Scored 78.3 130th 180th 70.6 Points Allowed 64.3 70th 221st 32.6 Rebounds 34.8 132nd 247th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.3 254th 51st 9.4 3pt Made 9.2 59th 112th 14.6 Assists 10.8 295th 284th 13.6 Turnovers 9.3 37th

