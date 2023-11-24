The Memphis Tigers (8-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Temple Owls (3-8) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in an AAC clash.

Memphis has struggled on defense, ranking 21st-worst in the FBS (418.8 yards allowed per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 16th-best, yielding an average of 453.4 yards per game. Temple's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 441.5 total yards per game, which ranks ninth-worst. On offense, it ranks 83rd with 364.5 total yards per contest.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Memphis vs. Temple Key Statistics

Memphis Temple 453.4 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (85th) 418.8 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (123rd) 147.3 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.7 (126th) 306.1 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.8 (30th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (130th) 19 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (133rd)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 3,266 yards (296.9 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 66.6% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 242 rushing yards on 86 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 162 times for 950 yards (86.4 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 424 receiving yards on 46 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Sutton Smith has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 264 yards (24 per game) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's 925 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 91 times and has registered 58 catches and four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has reeled in 49 passes while averaging 71.2 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner leads Temple with 2,746 yards on 229-of-398 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Darvon Hubbard has run the ball 72 times for 317 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 229 yards.

Joquez Smith has rushed for 316 yards on 70 carries with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has racked up 506 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Amad Anderson Jr. has put up a 478-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 52 targets.

Dante Wright has racked up 469 reciving yards (42.6 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

