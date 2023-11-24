The Memphis Tigers (5-0) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Villanova Wildcats (5-1), winners of three straight. It begins at 3:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Memphis vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38%).

Memphis has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38% from the field.

The Tigers are the 221st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 132nd.

The Tigers score 17.9 more points per game (82.2) than the Wildcats give up (64.3).

When Memphis puts up more than 64.3 points, it is 5-0.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Memphis posted 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it fared better on offense, averaging 82 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 70.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.3.

Memphis sunk 5.5 threes per game, which was 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% when playing at home and 33.9% when playing on the road.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule