How to Watch Memphis vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (5-0) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Villanova Wildcats (5-1), winners of three straight. It begins at 3:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Memphis vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Texas A&M vs Florida Atlantic (11:00 AM ET | November 24)
- Jacksonville State vs UTSA (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38%).
- Memphis has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 221st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 132nd.
- The Tigers score 17.9 more points per game (82.2) than the Wildcats give up (64.3).
- When Memphis puts up more than 64.3 points, it is 5-0.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Memphis posted 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it fared better on offense, averaging 82 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 70.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.3.
- Memphis sunk 5.5 threes per game, which was 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% when playing at home and 33.9% when playing on the road.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Alabama State
|W 92-75
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|Michigan
|W 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
