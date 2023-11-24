How to Watch Memphis vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Villanova Wildcats (5-1), who have won three straight. It begins at 3:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Memphis vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Manhattan vs UConn (TBA ET | January 1)
- North Carolina vs Arkansas (TBA ET | January 1)
- Texas A&M vs Florida Atlantic (TBA ET | January 1)
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).
- Memphis has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.0% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 221st.
- The Tigers average 82.2 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 64.3 the Wildcats give up.
- Memphis is 5-0 when scoring more than 64.3 points.
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, Villanova has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 247th.
- The Wildcats put up 7.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (70.6).
- Villanova has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Memphis put up 79.9 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it fared better offensively, averaging 82.0 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.3.
- In home games, Memphis averaged 0.8 fewer threes per game (5.5) than on the road (6.3). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.9%).
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Villanova averaged 3.8 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (66.6).
- At home, the Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).
- At home, Villanova made 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Villanova's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.2%) than on the road (30.9%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Alabama State
|W 92-75
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|Michigan
|W 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Maryland
|W 57-40
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 85-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|North Carolina
|W 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
