The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
  • Lipscomb is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Bisons are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 114th.
  • The Bisons average 15.0 more points per game (88.8) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (73.8).
  • When it scores more than 73.8 points, Lipscomb is 3-0.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lipscomb scored 80.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.0 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Bisons allowed 7.1 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (74.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Lipscomb made fewer triples on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (36.0%) as well.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Asbury W 113-74 Allen Arena
11/14/2023 @ Tennessee Tech W 96-65 Hooper Eblen Arena
11/18/2023 Alabama A&M W 106-81 Allen Arena
11/24/2023 UNC Asheville - Bell Centre
11/25/2023 Bowling Green - Place Bell Arena
11/26/2023 @ Wofford - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

