The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Lipscomb is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Bisons are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 114th.

The Bisons average 15.0 more points per game (88.8) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (73.8).

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Lipscomb is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lipscomb scored 80.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.0 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bisons allowed 7.1 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (74.2).

Beyond the arc, Lipscomb made fewer triples on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (36.0%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule