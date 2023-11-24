Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 24?
Will Kiefer Sherwood find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sherwood stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
- Sherwood averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 51 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|10:08
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.