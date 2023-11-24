Should you bet on Jeremy Lauzon to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Lauzon scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Lauzon has no points on the power play.

Lauzon's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 51 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 21:31 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

