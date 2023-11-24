The Phoenix Suns (9-6) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -6.5 223.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 223.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

Memphis has a 221.4-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Memphis has gone 5-9-0 ATS this year.

The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

This season, Memphis has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 11 73.3% 117.7 225.1 114.9 228.9 227.4 Grizzlies 6 42.9% 107.4 225.1 114 228.9 222.9

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has performed better against the spread away (3-5-0) than at home (2-4-0) this season.

The Grizzlies put up 7.5 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (114.9).

When it scores more than 114.9 points, Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 5-9 2-1 6-8 Suns 8-7 1-2 11-4

Grizzlies vs. Suns Point Insights

Grizzlies Suns 107.4 Points Scored (PG) 117.7 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 114 Points Allowed (PG) 114.9 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 5-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-0 3-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

