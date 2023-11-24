East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.
East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Woodling Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|East Tennessee State
|-11.5
|141.5
East Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats
- East Tennessee State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 141.5 points twice this season (in four games).
- The average total in East Tennessee State's games this season is 138.4, 3.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.
- East Tennessee State lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Buccaneers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.
- The implied probability of a win from East Tennessee State, based on the moneyline, is 86.7%.
East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 141.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|East Tennessee State
|8
|29.6%
|69.1
|138.7
|69
|139.9
|140.2
|Alabama A&M
|13
|48.1%
|69.6
|138.7
|70.9
|139.9
|139.5
Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends
- The Buccaneers record 23.8 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Bulldogs give up (91).
East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|East Tennessee State
|12-15-0
|0-1
|9-18-0
|Alabama A&M
|12-15-0
|1-2
|13-14-0
East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|East Tennessee State
|Alabama A&M
|7-9
|Home Record
|9-8
|4-9
|Away Record
|5-8
|3-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|7-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|68
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|3-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
