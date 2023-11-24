The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) will meet the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

East Tennessee State Rank East Tennessee State AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank
247th 69.1 Points Scored 69.6 224th
141st 69.0 Points Allowed 70.9 204th
144th 32.3 Rebounds 29.9 283rd
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.8 237th
249th 12.2 Assists 12.7 204th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 13.8 327th

