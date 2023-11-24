The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) will visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-3) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total East Tennessee State Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline BetMGM East Tennessee State (-11.5) 141.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Tennessee State (-11.5) 141.5 -800 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

East Tennessee State covered 12 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, nine Buccaneers games went over the point total.

Alabama A&M went 12-15-0 ATS last year.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last year.

