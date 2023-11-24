If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Davidson County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

TBD at East Nashville Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School