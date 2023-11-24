The Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) play the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Game Information

Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)

Jake Stephens: 22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

Evansville Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank 52nd 77.2 Points Scored 62.4 352nd 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 76 327th 86th 33.3 Rebounds 28 343rd 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6 341st 1st 11.4 3pt Made 6.2 299th 35th 15.3 Assists 10.2 350th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.9 189th

