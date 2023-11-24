Chattanooga vs. Evansville November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) play the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Evansville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)
- Jake Stephens: 22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Evansville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Preston Phillips: 4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Chattanooga vs. Evansville Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Chattanooga Rank
|Chattanooga AVG
|Evansville AVG
|Evansville Rank
|52nd
|77.2
|Points Scored
|62.4
|352nd
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|76
|327th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|28
|343rd
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6
|341st
|1st
|11.4
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|35th
|15.3
|Assists
|10.2
|350th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
