Two hot squads square off when the Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) host the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Mocs are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Purple Aces, victors in four in a row.

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Chattanooga Moneyline Evansville Moneyline
BetMGM Chattanooga (-7.5) 141.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Chattanooga (-7.5) 141.5 -335 +265 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Chattanooga compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, 14 Mocs games hit the over.
  • Evansville compiled a 10-21-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Purple Aces and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 31 times last season.

Chattanooga Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Sportsbooks rate Chattanooga much higher (seventh-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (131st).
  • Chattanooga's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

