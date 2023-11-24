A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) host the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Mocs are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Purple Aces, who have won four in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Mocs had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents made.
  • Chattanooga had a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Purple Aces ranked 343rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Mocs finished 86th.
  • Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Mocs averaged were only 1.2 more points than the Purple Aces allowed (76.0).
  • When Chattanooga totaled more than 76.0 points last season, it went 12-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Chattanooga performed better at home last season, posting 80.8 points per game, compared to 72 per game in away games.
  • The Mocs gave up 70.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.7).
  • Chattanooga drained 11.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in road games (11.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% at home and 38.1% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Louisville W 81-71 KFC Yum! Center
11/14/2023 Bellarmine W 72-64 McKenzie Arena
11/19/2023 Tennessee Tech W 68-63 McKenzie Arena
11/24/2023 Evansville - McKenzie Arena
11/26/2023 Southeast Missouri State - McKenzie Arena
11/29/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.