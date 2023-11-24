How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) host the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Mocs are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Purple Aces, who have won four in a row.
Chattanooga vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- UNC Greensboro vs UMKC (11:00 AM ET | November 24)
- Mercer vs Tennessee State (12:00 PM ET | November 24)
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- Last season, the Mocs had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents made.
- Chattanooga had a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Purple Aces ranked 343rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Mocs finished 86th.
- Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Mocs averaged were only 1.2 more points than the Purple Aces allowed (76.0).
- When Chattanooga totaled more than 76.0 points last season, it went 12-3.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Chattanooga performed better at home last season, posting 80.8 points per game, compared to 72 per game in away games.
- The Mocs gave up 70.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.7).
- Chattanooga drained 11.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in road games (11.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% at home and 38.1% away from home.
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 81-71
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/14/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 72-64
|McKenzie Arena
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 68-63
|McKenzie Arena
|11/24/2023
|Evansville
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/26/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
