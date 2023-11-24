Belmont vs. Monmouth: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The Belmont Bruins (2-2) square off against the Monmouth Hawks (2-2) as 5-point favorites on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 155.5 points.
Belmont vs. Monmouth Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Palestra
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Belmont
|-5
|155.5
Belmont Betting Records & Stats
- Belmont's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 155.5 points 13 times.
- Belmont's contests last season had an average of 148.3 points, 7.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Belmont won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times.
- Belmont finished with a 16-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 72.7% of those games).
- When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -208 or shorter, the Bruins had a 10-1 record (winning 90.9% of their games).
- Belmont has an implied moneyline win probability of 67.5% in this game.
Belmont vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 155.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 155.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Belmont
|13
|41.9%
|76.5
|138.2
|71.8
|146.5
|143.3
|Monmouth
|6
|18.2%
|61.7
|138.2
|74.7
|146.5
|136.5
Additional Belmont Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bruins recorded only 1.8 more points per game (76.5) than the Hawks allowed (74.7).
- Belmont went 11-7 against the spread and 14-5 overall last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.
Belmont vs. Monmouth Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Belmont
|15-14-2
|7-4
|18-13-0
|Monmouth
|12-21-0
|9-16
|19-14-0
Belmont vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Belmont
|Monmouth
|12-2
|Home Record
|3-10
|7-7
|Away Record
|3-15
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|5-7-2
|Away ATS Record
|6-12-0
|79.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|61.0
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|12-6-0
