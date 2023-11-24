How to Watch Belmont vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (2-2) face the Monmouth Hawks (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Palestra. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Belmont vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins shot at a 47.2% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.
- Belmont put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Hawks ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bruins ranked 302nd.
- The Bruins scored an average of 76.5 points per game last year, just 1.8 more points than the 74.7 the Hawks gave up to opponents.
- Belmont went 14-5 last season when it scored more than 74.7 points.
Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Belmont averaged 79.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 on the road.
- At home, the Bruins allowed 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.9.
- Beyond the arc, Belmont sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.6 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (40.2%) as well.
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Furman
|L 99-76
|Timmons Arena
|11/14/2023
|Berry
|W 93-59
|Curb Event Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 100-68
|McKale Center
|11/24/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Palestra
