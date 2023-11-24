The Belmont Bruins (2-2) face the Monmouth Hawks (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Palestra. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins shot at a 47.2% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.

Belmont put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Hawks ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bruins ranked 302nd.

The Bruins scored an average of 76.5 points per game last year, just 1.8 more points than the 74.7 the Hawks gave up to opponents.

Belmont went 14-5 last season when it scored more than 74.7 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Belmont averaged 79.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 on the road.

At home, the Bruins allowed 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.9.

Beyond the arc, Belmont sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.6 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (40.2%) as well.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule