The Belmont Bruins (2-2) face the Monmouth Hawks (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Palestra. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Monmouth Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins shot at a 47.2% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.
  • Belmont put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Hawks ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bruins ranked 302nd.
  • The Bruins scored an average of 76.5 points per game last year, just 1.8 more points than the 74.7 the Hawks gave up to opponents.
  • Belmont went 14-5 last season when it scored more than 74.7 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Belmont averaged 79.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 on the road.
  • At home, the Bruins allowed 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Belmont sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.6 per game) than at home (10.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (40.2%) as well.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Furman L 99-76 Timmons Arena
11/14/2023 Berry W 93-59 Curb Event Center
11/17/2023 @ Arizona L 100-68 McKale Center
11/24/2023 Monmouth - Palestra
11/25/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra
11/26/2023 Lafayette - Palestra

