Friday's game that pits the Austin Peay Governors (1-4) against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-3) at Woodling Gymnasium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-59 in favor of Austin Peay. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Governors dropped their most recent game 62-57 against Cleveland State on Wednesday.

Austin Peay vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Austin Peay vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 62, UMKC 59

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

The Governors have one Quadrant 3 win, tied for the 31st-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 10th-most.

Austin Peay has one loss to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%

2 PTS, FG% Shamarre Hale: 12 PTS, 52.4 FG%

12 PTS, 52.4 FG% Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

10.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Anala Nelson: 8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.9 FG%

8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.9 FG% Shaotung Lin: 3.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors average 56.6 points per game (302nd in college basketball) while giving up 62 per outing (161st in college basketball). They have a -27 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

