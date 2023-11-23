The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) will face the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Vanderbilt Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)

Liam Robbins: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK

15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarkel Joiner: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jack Clark: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG NC State AVG NC State Rank 175th 71.9 Points Scored 77.7 41st 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 70.8 202nd 96th 33.1 Rebounds 34 54th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 8.3 74th 304th 11.5 Assists 12.7 204th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 9.1 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.