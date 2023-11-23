The Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) will host the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers put up an average of 77.1 points per game last year, 15.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.

Tennessee had a 21-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.

Last year, the Hoosiers scored 15 more points per game (80.9) than the Volunteers allowed (65.9).

Indiana went 25-2 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

The Hoosiers shot 49.6% from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Volunteers allowed to opponents.

The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Schedule