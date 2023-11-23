The 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl takes place on Thursday, November 23 with the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Rebels are favorites, by 11.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-11.5) 55.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-12.5) 55.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Ole Miss has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Mississippi State has covered three times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

