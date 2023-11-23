The Ole Miss Rebels should come out on top in their game versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 PM on Thursday, November 23, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-10.5) Toss Up (54.5) Ole Miss 35, Mississippi State 19

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rebels an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Rebels are 5-4-1 this season.

In games they were favored in by 10.5 points or more so far this season, the Ole Miss has gone 3-2 against the spread.

Out of 10 Rebels games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Ole Miss games average 60 total points per game this season, 5.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulldogs have a 25.0% chance to win.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 3-8-0 this season.

Mississippi State is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Six of the Bulldogs' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (54.5%).

The average point total for the Mississippi State this year is 5.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rebels vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 36.5 23.7 44.1 20.6 23 29.3 Mississippi State 23.2 27.5 27.9 26.3 15 29.5

