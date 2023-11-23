Memphis vs. Arkansas November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) will meet the Memphis Tigers (4-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.
Memphis vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Memphis Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chandler Lawson: 5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Trevon Brazile: 11.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Tramon Mark: 16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 15 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
- El Ellis: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Memphis vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|Memphis AVG
|Memphis Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|79.4
|21st
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|233rd
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|349th
|5
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|15.6
|28th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|13
|291st
