The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Memphis vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Memphis compiled a 19-6 straight up record in games it shot over 42.4% from the field.

The Razorbacks ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 162nd.

The Tigers scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, 11.5 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks gave up to opponents.

Memphis went 19-6 last season when it scored more than 67.9 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Memphis averaged 79.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 82.0.

At home, the Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (78.3).

Memphis made fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule