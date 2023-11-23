The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Memphis vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Memphis compiled a 19-6 straight up record in games it shot over 42.4% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 162nd.
  • The Tigers scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, 11.5 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks gave up to opponents.
  • Memphis went 19-6 last season when it scored more than 67.9 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Memphis averaged 79.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 82.0.
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (78.3).
  • Memphis made fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Missouri W 70-55 Mizzou Arena
11/17/2023 Alabama State W 92-75 FedExForum
11/22/2023 Michigan W 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/6/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

