How to Watch Memphis vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Memphis vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Memphis compiled a 19-6 straight up record in games it shot over 42.4% from the field.
- The Razorbacks ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 162nd.
- The Tigers scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, 11.5 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks gave up to opponents.
- Memphis went 19-6 last season when it scored more than 67.9 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Memphis averaged 79.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 82.0.
- At home, the Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (78.3).
- Memphis made fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.9%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Missouri
|W 70-55
|Mizzou Arena
|11/17/2023
|Alabama State
|W 92-75
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|Michigan
|W 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
